Sports Handicapping News

Gambling911.com has some good Major League Baseball betting trends and picks for Saturday’s games.

Hot Teams

Houston Astros – Winners of 8 of their last 10 games, the Astros come into Saturday with a solid 29-13 record.

Texas Rangers – They have won their last ten games and enter Saturday with a modest 23-20 record.

Milwaukee Brewers – With a record of 25-18 on the season, the Brewers have won their last four games and eight of their last ten.

Arizona Diamondbacks – They have won four straight and enter Saturday with a 25-18 record.

Hot Trends

Indians-Astros – While Houston may be a tempting play here based on recent performance, the UNDER is more intriguing. In this series we have seen the UNDER go 11-2-4 in Houston and 21-6-3 in the last 30 meetings. There is a total of 9 set on this game. The last three games of this series played in Houston have gone UNDER that total. Nevertheless, the Indians RH Mike Clevinger (1-1, 2.61 ERA) struggled in his last start while the Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-1, 5.75) is unbeaten in the last six starts but has only a single win over that period to show for it. Friers gave up two runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus the Indians on April 27. The UNDER is 6-0-1 in Indians last 7 road games vs. a right-handed starter and 7-1 in Clevinger’s last 8 starts overall. Gotta like the UNDER 9 here

Rangers-Tigers – The Rangers are 7-0 in the last 7 meetings in Detroit. And with Texas so hot right now, hard to resist backing them. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (4-0, 3.15 ERA) had a string of four straight wins come to an end his last start. He has not not allowed a run in two of his last four turns but is just 1-2 with an 8.53 ERA and 30 hits allowed in 19 innings against Detroit. One can argue he will come into this game with something to prove against a Tigers club that is sitting right on the .500 mark. Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-3, 4.47) had a string of three straight quality starts come to an end Sunday after giving up four runs on five hits and five walks in six innings by the Angels in Los Angeles. He’s played well facing Texas, going 9-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 17 career starts against them but the Rangers have great value here at +135 .

Betting Odds