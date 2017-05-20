Sports Handicapping News

facebook
MLB Betting Odds, Trends and Picks for May 20

Gambling911.com has some good Major League Baseball betting trends and picks for Saturday’s games.

Hot Teams

Houston Astros – Winners of 8 of their last 10 games, the Astros come into Saturday with a solid 29-13 record.

Texas Rangers – They have won their last ten games and enter Saturday with a modest 23-20 record. 

Milwaukee Brewers – With a record of 25-18 on the season, the Brewers have won their last four games and eight of their last ten.

Arizona Diamondbacks – They have won four straight and enter Saturday with a 25-18 record.

Hot Trends

Indians-Astros – While Houston may be a tempting play here based on recent performance, the UNDER is more intriguing.  In this series we have seen the UNDER go 11-2-4 in Houston and 21-6-3 in the last 30 meetings.  There is a total of 9 set on this game.  The last three games of this series played in Houston have gone UNDER that total.  Nevertheless, the Indians RH Mike Clevinger (1-1, 2.61 ERA) struggled in his last start while the Astros RH Mike Fiers (1-1, 5.75) is unbeaten in the last six starts but has only a single win over that period to show for it.  Friers gave up two runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus the Indians on April 27.  The UNDER is 6-0-1 in Indians last 7 road games vs. a right-handed starter and 7-1 in Clevinger’s last 8 starts overall.  Gotta like the UNDER 9 here

Rangers-Tigers – The Rangers are 7-0 in the last 7 meetings in Detroit.  And with Texas so hot right now, hard to resist backing them.  Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (4-0, 3.15 ERA) had a string of four straight wins come to an end his last start.  He has not not allowed a run in two of his last four turns but is just 1-2 with an 8.53 ERA and 30 hits allowed in 19 innings against Detroit.  One can argue he will come into this game with something to prove against a Tigers club that is sitting right on the .500 mark.  Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-3, 4.47) had a string of three straight quality starts come to an end Sunday after giving up four runs on five hits and five walks in six innings by the Angels in Los Angeles.  He’s played well facing Texas, going 9-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 17 career starts against them but the Rangers have great value here at +135.

Betting Odds

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - May 20 

National League

1:10 PM

901

Washington Nationals, P: M Scherzer - R

-1.5 -125

o9-105

-212

902

Atlanta Braves, P: B Colon - R

+1.5 +105

u9-115

+189

11:20 AM

903

Milwaukee Brewers, P: C Anderson - R

-

o8-110

+183

904

Chicago Cubs, P: J Arrieta - R

-

u8-110

-205

1:05 PM

905

Philadelphia Phillies, P: V Velasquez - R

+1.5 -200

o8.5 +105

+111

906

Pittsburgh Pirates, P: I Nova - R

-1.5 +170

u8.5 -125

-122

1:10 PM

907

Colorado Rockies, P: A Senzatela - R

+1.5 -180

o9-120

+118

908

Cincinnati Reds, P: T Adleman - R

-1.5 +155

u9+100

-131

4:15 PM

909

San Francisco Giants, P: J Samardzija - R

+1.5 -170

o8-110

+124

910

Saint Louis Cardinals, P: C Martinez - R

-1.5 +148

u8-110

-137

7:10 PM

911

Arizona Diamondbacks, P: R Ray - L

-1.5 +135

o7.5 -105

-121

912

San Diego Padres, P: L Perdomo - R

+1.5 -155

u7.5 -115

+110

7:10 PM

913

Miami Marlins, P: D Straily - R

+1.5 -140

o8-120

+159

914

Los Angeles Dodgers, P: J Urias - L

-1.5 +120

u8+100

-177

American League

1:10 PM

915

New York Yankees, P: M Tanaka - R

-1.5 +148

o8-105

-111

916

Tampa Bay Rays, P: M Andriese - R

+1.5 -170

u8-115

+101

1:10 PM

917

Cleveland Indians, P: M Clevinger - R

+1.5 -185

o9+100

+115

918

Houston Astros, P: M Fiers - R

-1.5 +160

u9-120

-127

11:10 AM

919

Kansas City Royals, P: I Kennedy - R

+1.5 -210

o8.5 -120

+101

920

Minnesota Twins, P: A Mejia - L

-1.5 +176

u8.5 +100

-111

1:05 PM

921

Boston Red Sox, P: D Pomeranz - L

-1.5 +144

o8.5 +100

-106

922

Oakland Athletics, P: S Manaea - L

+1.5 -165

u8.5 -120

-104

4:35 PM

923

Toronto Blue Jays, P: M Bolsinger - R

+1.5 -150

o9-110

+140

924

Baltimore Orioles, P: K Gausman - R

-1.5 +130

u9-110

-155

4:15 PM

925

Texas Rangers, P: A Griffin - R

+1.5 -160

o8.5 +100

+133

926

Detroit Tigers, P: J Verlander - R

-1.5 +140

u8.5 -120

-147

7:10 PM

927

Chicago White Sox, P: M Pelfrey - R

+1.5 -140

o8.5 -110

+148

928

Seattle Mariners, P: Y Gallardo - R

-1.5 +120

u8.5 -110

-164

Interleague

4:15 PM

929

Los Angeles Angels, P: A Meyer - R

+1.5 -200

o8-110

+105

930

New York Mets, P: Z Wheeler - R

-1.5 +170

u8-110

-115

