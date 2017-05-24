Sports Handicapping News

facebook
Gambling911.com has your MLB betting lines, trends and picks for Thursday.

Royals-Yankees – The Royals are 16-41 in the last 57 meetings in New York.

Rockies-Phillies - The OVER is 6-0 in the last 6 meetings while the Rockies are 11-24 in the last 35 meetings in Philadelphia.

Sticking with the OVER, the total runs scored in this series have been nine or more in eight of the last nine meetings, including the last five games played in Philadelphia. 

The Rockies are 8-2 in their last 10 road games vs. a right-handed starter.  The OVER is 5-0 in Rockies last 5 overall and 5-1-1 in the Phillies last 7 overall.  The Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09 ERA) has had control issues, losing for the fourth time in five starts. 

The Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44) won his last start.  He has limited the current Rockies to a collective .179 batting average.  With that in mind, we would be careful here.  The total has moved from 8.5 to 9 so the number is a little too high for our liking.  

Angels-Rays – The Angels are 5-0 in the last 5 meetings in Tampa Bay.

The Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 4.01 ERA) has strung together three consecutive quality starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 19 innings, but could not earn a victory in that stretch and is  3-6 with a 6.57 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays.

Padres-Mets - The Padres are 5-11 in the last 16 meetings versus the Mets and 1-5 in the last 6 meetings.  The Padres are 8-20 in their last 28 games vs. a right-handed starter and 3-13 in their last 16 vs. National League East.

The Mets are 5-1 in RH Robert Gsellman’s (2-3, 6.75) last 6 starts vs. a team with a losing record.

Giants-Cubs – The Giants are 2-10 in the last 12 meetings in Chicago.  The price on Chicago is -190 now though.

Cardinals-Dodgers – The UNDER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings and the UNDER occurred against last night in overtime. 

The Cardinals are 2-6 in their last 8 games vs. a left-handed starter.  The UNDER is 5-1 in RH Mike Leake’s (4-2, 2.03 ERA)  last 6 road starts and 10-3 in his last 13 starts overall.  The 29-year-old has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts. 

The UNDER is 9-1-2 in LH Rich Hill’s (1-1, 2.77) last 12 starts overall.

GO WITH THE UNDER 7 HERE

Date Time

#

Team

Pitcher

Money Line

Total

Run Line

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - May 24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

05/24/2017

901

COLORADO ROCKIES

T CHATWOOD

-122

o9-113

-1½+128

16:05:00

902

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

J HELLICKSON

+112

u9-107

+1½-148

05/24/2017

903

SAN DIEGO PADRES

J COSART

+129

o9+101

+1½-180

16:10:00

904

NEW YORK METS

R GSELLMAN

-140

u9-121

-1½+160

05/24/2017

905

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

T WILLIAMS

+120

o9½-110

+1½-170

16:35:00

906

ATLANTA BRAVES

J TEHERAN

-130

u9½-110

-1½+150

05/24/2017

907

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

M MOORE

+166

o7-101

+1½-135

17:05:00

908

CHICAGO CUBS

K HENDRICKS

-196

u7-119

-1½+115

05/24/2017

909

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

M LEAKE

+136

o7-125

+1½-167

19:10:00

910

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

R HILL

-149

u7+105

-1½+147

AMERICAN LEAGUE

05/24/2017

913

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

J HAMMEL

+167

o8½-108

+1½-121

16:05:00

914

NEW YORK YANKEES

L SEVERINO

-197

u8½-112

-1½+101

05/24/2017

915

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

R NOLASCO

-101

o8½-105

+1½-209

16:10:00

916

TAMPA BAY RAYS

E RAMIREZ

-109

u8½-115

-1½+174

05/24/2017

917

TEXAS RANGERS

M PEREZ

+226

o8½+117

+1½+106

16:10:00

918

BOSTON RED SOX

C SALE

-266

u8½-137

-1½-126

05/24/2017

919

DETROIT TIGERS

D NORRIS

+153

o9-115

+1½-142

17:10:00

920

HOUSTON ASTROS

C MORTON

-171

u9-105

-1½+122

INTERLEAGUE

05/24/2017

923

MIAMI MARLINS

E VOLQUEZ

+128

o9-117

+1½-168

12:35:00

924

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

S GRAY

-138

u9-103

-1½+148

05/24/2017

925

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

J QUINTANA

+101

o9+103

+1½-196

12:40:00

926

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

R DELGADO

-111

u9-123

-1½+166

05/24/2017

927

SEATTLE MARINERS

S GAVIGLIO

+128

o9½-108

+1½-168

16:05:00

928

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

T ROARK

-138

u9½-112

-1½+148

05/24/2017

929

CINCINNATI REDS

L BONILLA

+173

o10-118

+1½-113

15:10:00

930

CLEVELAND INDIANS

T BAUER

-203

u10-102

-1½-107

- Dan Shapirio, Gambling911.com

