Sports Handicapping News

Gambling911.com has your MLB betting lines , trends and picks for Thursday.

Royals-Yankees – The Royals are 16-41 in the last 57 meetings in New York.

Rockies-Phillies - The OVER is 6-0 in the last 6 meetings while the Rockies are 11-24 in the last 35 meetings in Philadelphia.

Sticking with the OVER, the total runs scored in this series have been nine or more in eight of the last nine meetings, including the last five games played in Philadelphia.

The Rockies are 8-2 in their last 10 road games vs. a right-handed starter. The OVER is 5-0 in Rockies last 5 overall and 5-1-1 in the Phillies last 7 overall. The Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09 ERA) has had control issues, losing for the fourth time in five starts.

The Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44) won his last start. He has limited the current Rockies to a collective .179 batting average. With that in mind, we would be careful here. The total has moved from 8.5 to 9 so the number is a little too high for our liking.

Angels-Rays – The Angels are 5-0 in the last 5 meetings in Tampa Bay.

The Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 4.01 ERA) has strung together three consecutive quality starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 19 innings, but could not earn a victory in that stretch and is 3-6 with a 6.57 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays.

Padres-Mets - The Padres are 5-11 in the last 16 meetings versus the Mets and 1-5 in the last 6 meetings. The Padres are 8-20 in their last 28 games vs. a right-handed starter and 3-13 in their last 16 vs. National League East.

The Mets are 5-1 in RH Robert Gsellman’s (2-3, 6.75) last 6 starts vs. a team with a losing record.

Giants-Cubs – The Giants are 2-10 in the last 12 meetings in Chicago. The price on Chicago is -190 now though.

Cardinals-Dodgers – The UNDER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings and the UNDER occurred against last night in overtime.

The Cardinals are 2-6 in their last 8 games vs. a left-handed starter. The UNDER is 5-1 in RH Mike Leake’s (4-2, 2.03 ERA) last 6 road starts and 10-3 in his last 13 starts overall. The 29-year-old has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts.

The UNDER is 9-1-2 in LH Rich Hill’s (1-1, 2.77) last 12 starts overall.

GO WITH THE UNDER 7 HERE

Date Time # Team Pitcher Money Line Total Run Line MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - May 24 NATIONAL LEAGUE 05/24/2017 901 COLORADO ROCKIES T CHATWOOD -122 o9-113 -1½+128 16:05:00 902 PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES J HELLICKSON +112 u9-107 +1½-148 05/24/2017 903 SAN DIEGO PADRES J COSART +129 o9+101 +1½-180 16:10:00 904 NEW YORK METS R GSELLMAN -140 u9-121 -1½+160 05/24/2017 905 PITTSBURGH PIRATES T WILLIAMS +120 o9½-110 +1½-170 16:35:00 906 ATLANTA BRAVES J TEHERAN -130 u9½-110 -1½+150 05/24/2017 907 SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS M MOORE +166 o7-101 +1½-135 17:05:00 908 CHICAGO CUBS K HENDRICKS -196 u7-119 -1½+115 05/24/2017 909 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS M LEAKE +136 o7-125 +1½-167 19:10:00 910 LOS ANGELES DODGERS R HILL -149 u7+105 -1½+147 AMERICAN LEAGUE 05/24/2017 913 KANSAS CITY ROYALS J HAMMEL +167 o8½-108 +1½-121 16:05:00 914 NEW YORK YANKEES L SEVERINO -197 u8½-112 -1½+101 05/24/2017 915 LOS ANGELES ANGELS R NOLASCO -101 o8½-105 +1½-209 16:10:00 916 TAMPA BAY RAYS E RAMIREZ -109 u8½-115 -1½+174 05/24/2017 917 TEXAS RANGERS M PEREZ +226 o8½+117 +1½+106 16:10:00 918 BOSTON RED SOX C SALE -266 u8½-137 -1½-126 05/24/2017 919 DETROIT TIGERS D NORRIS +153 o9-115 +1½-142 17:10:00 920 HOUSTON ASTROS C MORTON -171 u9-105 -1½+122 INTERLEAGUE 05/24/2017 923 MIAMI MARLINS E VOLQUEZ +128 o9-117 +1½-168 12:35:00 924 OAKLAND ATHLETICS S GRAY -138 u9-103 -1½+148 05/24/2017 925 CHICAGO WHITE SOX J QUINTANA +101 o9+103 +1½-196 12:40:00 926 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS R DELGADO -111 u9-123 -1½+166 05/24/2017 927 SEATTLE MARINERS S GAVIGLIO +128 o9½-108 +1½-168 16:05:00 928 WASHINGTON NATIONALS T ROARK -138 u9½-112 -1½+148 05/24/2017 929 CINCINNATI REDS L BONILLA +173 o10-118 +1½-113 15:10:00 930 CLEVELAND INDIANS T BAUER -203 u10-102 -1½-107

- Dan Shapirio, Gambling911.com