Sports Handicapping News

Gambling911.com has your MLB betting lines, trends and picks for Thursday.
Royals-Yankees – The Royals are 16-41 in the last 57 meetings in New York.
Rockies-Phillies - The OVER is 6-0 in the last 6 meetings while the Rockies are 11-24 in the last 35 meetings in Philadelphia.
Sticking with the OVER, the total runs scored in this series have been nine or more in eight of the last nine meetings, including the last five games played in Philadelphia.
The Rockies are 8-2 in their last 10 road games vs. a right-handed starter. The OVER is 5-0 in Rockies last 5 overall and 5-1-1 in the Phillies last 7 overall. The Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09 ERA) has had control issues, losing for the fourth time in five starts.
The Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44) won his last start. He has limited the current Rockies to a collective .179 batting average. With that in mind, we would be careful here. The total has moved from 8.5 to 9 so the number is a little too high for our liking.
Angels-Rays – The Angels are 5-0 in the last 5 meetings in Tampa Bay.
The Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (2-3, 4.01 ERA) has strung together three consecutive quality starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) over 19 innings, but could not earn a victory in that stretch and is 3-6 with a 6.57 ERA in nine career starts against the Rays.
Padres-Mets - The Padres are 5-11 in the last 16 meetings versus the Mets and 1-5 in the last 6 meetings. The Padres are 8-20 in their last 28 games vs. a right-handed starter and 3-13 in their last 16 vs. National League East.
The Mets are 5-1 in RH Robert Gsellman’s (2-3, 6.75) last 6 starts vs. a team with a losing record.
Giants-Cubs – The Giants are 2-10 in the last 12 meetings in Chicago. The price on Chicago is -190 now though.
Cardinals-Dodgers – The UNDER is 12-5 in the last 17 meetings and the UNDER occurred against last night in overtime.
The Cardinals are 2-6 in their last 8 games vs. a left-handed starter. The UNDER is 5-1 in RH Mike Leake’s (4-2, 2.03 ERA) last 6 road starts and 10-3 in his last 13 starts overall. The 29-year-old has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts.
The UNDER is 9-1-2 in LH Rich Hill’s (1-1, 2.77) last 12 starts overall.
|
Date Time
|
#
|
Team
|
Pitcher
|
Money Line
|
Total
|
Run Line
|
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - May 24
|
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
05/24/2017
|
901
|
COLORADO ROCKIES
|
T CHATWOOD
|
-122
|
o9-113
|
-1½+128
|
16:05:00
|
902
|
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
|
J HELLICKSON
|
+112
|
u9-107
|
+1½-148
|
05/24/2017
|
903
|
SAN DIEGO PADRES
|
J COSART
|
+129
|
o9+101
|
+1½-180
|
16:10:00
|
904
|
NEW YORK METS
|
R GSELLMAN
|
-140
|
u9-121
|
-1½+160
|
05/24/2017
|
905
|
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
|
T WILLIAMS
|
+120
|
o9½-110
|
+1½-170
|
16:35:00
|
906
|
ATLANTA BRAVES
|
J TEHERAN
|
-130
|
u9½-110
|
-1½+150
|
05/24/2017
|
907
|
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
|
M MOORE
|
+166
|
o7-101
|
+1½-135
|
17:05:00
|
908
|
CHICAGO CUBS
|
K HENDRICKS
|
-196
|
u7-119
|
-1½+115
|
05/24/2017
|
909
|
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
|
M LEAKE
|
+136
|
o7-125
|
+1½-167
|
19:10:00
|
910
|
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
|
R HILL
|
-149
|
u7+105
|
-1½+147
|
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
05/24/2017
|
913
|
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
|
J HAMMEL
|
+167
|
o8½-108
|
+1½-121
|
16:05:00
|
914
|
NEW YORK YANKEES
|
L SEVERINO
|
-197
|
u8½-112
|
-1½+101
|
05/24/2017
|
915
|
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
|
R NOLASCO
|
-101
|
o8½-105
|
+1½-209
|
16:10:00
|
916
|
TAMPA BAY RAYS
|
E RAMIREZ
|
-109
|
u8½-115
|
-1½+174
|
05/24/2017
|
917
|
TEXAS RANGERS
|
M PEREZ
|
+226
|
o8½+117
|
+1½+106
|
16:10:00
|
918
|
BOSTON RED SOX
|
C SALE
|
-266
|
u8½-137
|
-1½-126
|
05/24/2017
|
919
|
DETROIT TIGERS
|
D NORRIS
|
+153
|
o9-115
|
+1½-142
|
17:10:00
|
920
|
HOUSTON ASTROS
|
C MORTON
|
-171
|
u9-105
|
-1½+122
|
INTERLEAGUE
|
05/24/2017
|
923
|
MIAMI MARLINS
|
E VOLQUEZ
|
+128
|
o9-117
|
+1½-168
|
12:35:00
|
924
|
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
|
S GRAY
|
-138
|
u9-103
|
-1½+148
|
05/24/2017
|
925
|
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|
J QUINTANA
|
+101
|
o9+103
|
+1½-196
|
12:40:00
|
926
|
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
|
R DELGADO
|
-111
|
u9-123
|
-1½+166
|
05/24/2017
|
927
|
SEATTLE MARINERS
|
S GAVIGLIO
|
+128
|
o9½-108
|
+1½-168
|
16:05:00
|
928
|
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|
T ROARK
|
-138
|
u9½-112
|
-1½+148
|
05/24/2017
|
929
|
CINCINNATI REDS
|
L BONILLA
|
+173
|
o10-118
|
+1½-113
|
15:10:00
|
930
|
CLEVELAND INDIANS
|
T BAUER
|
-203
|
u10-102
|
-1½-107
- Dan Shapirio, Gambling911.com