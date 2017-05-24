Football News News

ESPN.com featured a piece Wednesday on the NFL teams that actually managed to take a step backwards during the off season . Let’s take a look at each of these and their respective futures odds.

Washington Redskins – We here at Gambling911.com fear the Redskins could be in for a long season after providing some glimmer of hope for Skins fans last year.

ESPN.com points out the issues.

Dan Graziano, NFL insider:

“I think the signs are bad in Washington, where (Kirk) Cousins is going to have a tough time repeating his 2015 and 2016 success without Garcon and Jackson (not to mention McVay). This is a team that ran out of gas at the end of last season and lost a lot of key pieces on offense -- and they play in a division where Dallas and New York both should expect to be strong again.”

Most everyone at ESPN.com was picking the Skins to be drastically worse than last season.

Everything points to an UNDER 7.5 regular season wins in 2017 at -110 .

Arizona Cardinals - Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are going to be hurting defensively.

Mike Sando, senior NFL writer:

The Arizona Cardinals seemed to get measurably worse on defense. Losing Calais Campbell is especially going to hurt. Despite the talent exodus, Arizona could actually improve in the standings. The 2016 team lost so many games through special-teams miscues that are unlikely to recur.

Indeed, the OVER 8.5 regular season wins is favored here. In a division that features the likes of the Rams and 49ers, we’ll take it .

- Ean Lamb, Gambling911.com