Football News News

Bet the Cleveland Browns: Latest Futures Odds, To Win

May/21/2017

You can find Cleveland Browns futures heading into the new season with some updated throughout, but the best payout odds can always be found early to bet on.

Recent Years Betting Results

The Browns weren’t just bad last year, they were horrible to gamblers, covering the spread in just three games.

The year prior, Cleveland went 6-10 Against The Spread. 

2017 Early Observations

With more cap space than perhaps any other team in the NFL, Cleveland took full advantage.

Field Yates of ESPN.com writes:

The Browns signed guard Kevin Zeitler (five years, $60 million) and center JC Tretter (three years, $16.75 million) in free agency and inked guard Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension. Alongside star left tackle Joe Thomas, the Cleveland O-line should be much improved for whomever starts at quarterback in 2017.

They also drafted Jabrill Peppers.

The OVER 4.5 regular season wins is more than doable, especially with the payout at $11 for every $10 bet or $110 for every $100 bet.

2017 Regular Season Schedule

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK

DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

LOCATION

1

09/10/2017

1:00 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers

FirstEnergy Stadium

2

09/17/2017

1:00 PM

@ Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium

3

09/24/2017

1:00 PM

@ Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

4

10/01/2017

1:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals

FirstEnergy Stadium

5

10/08/2017

1:00 PM

New York Jets

FirstEnergy Stadium

6

10/15/2017

1:00 PM

@ Houston Texans

NRG Stadium

7

10/22/2017

1:00 PM

Tennessee Titans

FirstEnergy Stadium

8

10/29/2017

9:30 AM

Minnesota Vikings 

Twickenham Stadium

9

---

---

BYE WEEK

---

10

11/12/2017

1:00 PM

@ Detroit Lions

Ford Field

11

11/19/2017

1:00 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars

FirstEnergy Stadium

12

11/26/2017

1:00 PM

@ Cincinnati Bengals

Paul Brown Stadium

13

12/03/2017

4:05 PM

@ Los Angeles Chargers

StubHub Center

14

12/10/2017

1:00 PM

Green Bay Packers

FirstEnergy Stadium

15

12/17/2017

1:00 PM

Baltimore Ravens

FirstEnergy Stadium

16

12/24/2017

1:00 PM

@ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field

17

12/31/2017

1:00 PM

@ Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field
 

* Game times subject to change without notice

- Dan Shapiro, Gambling911.com

More