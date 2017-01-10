Football News News

You can find Cleveland Browns futures heading into the new season with some updated throughout, but the best payout odds can always be found early to bet on .

Recent Years Betting Results

The Browns weren’t just bad last year, they were horrible to gamblers, covering the spread in just three games.

The year prior, Cleveland went 6-10 Against The Spread.

2017 Early Observations

With more cap space than perhaps any other team in the NFL, Cleveland took full advantage.

Field Yates of ESPN.com writes:

The Browns signed guard Kevin Zeitler (five years, $60 million) and center JC Tretter (three years, $16.75 million) in free agency and inked guard Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension. Alongside star left tackle Joe Thomas, the Cleveland O-line should be much improved for whomever starts at quarterback in 2017.

They also drafted Jabrill Peppers.

The OVER 4.5 regular season wins is more than doable, especially with the payout at $11 for every $10 bet or $110 for every $100 bet .

2017 Regular Season Schedule

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION 1 09/10/2017 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers FirstEnergy Stadium 2 09/17/2017 1:00 PM @ Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium 3 09/24/2017 1:00 PM @ Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 4 10/01/2017 1:00 PM Cincinnati Bengals FirstEnergy Stadium 5 10/08/2017 1:00 PM New York Jets FirstEnergy Stadium 6 10/15/2017 1:00 PM @ Houston Texans NRG Stadium 7 10/22/2017 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans FirstEnergy Stadium 8 10/29/2017 9:30 AM Minnesota Vikings Twickenham Stadium 9 --- --- BYE WEEK --- 10 11/12/2017 1:00 PM @ Detroit Lions Ford Field 11 11/19/2017 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars FirstEnergy Stadium 12 11/26/2017 1:00 PM @ Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium 13 12/03/2017 4:05 PM @ Los Angeles Chargers StubHub Center 14 12/10/2017 1:00 PM Green Bay Packers FirstEnergy Stadium 15 12/17/2017 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens FirstEnergy Stadium 16 12/24/2017 1:00 PM @ Chicago Bears Soldier Field 17 12/31/2017 1:00 PM @ Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field

* Game times subject to change without notice

- Dan Shapiro, Gambling911.com